Moon Knight Merch Gives Us Another Look At The Marvel Hero

"Moon Knight," which is being overseen by Jeremy Slater ("The Umbrella Academy") as the head writer, also has Egyptian director Mohamed Diab directing four of its six episodes and the filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (of "The Endless," "Synchronic," and the recent Sundance film "Something in the Dirt") helming the other two. The series' official synopsis highlights its identity-shifting emphasis alongside some mystery and a deep dive into Egyptian deities:

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

While Moon Knight is often treated as a street-level hero, the focus on Egyptian mythology promises a significant embrace of the larger forces at play in the series. These heavy mythological themes are reinforced in the new promo art, released as promotional shirts available for purchase at places like Amazon.

Marvel Studios

The first piece of promotional art (for a women's tee) features a close-up of Moon Knight's head in full costume, encircled by hieroglyphics with a scarab holding a crescent moon below. It's an interesting design that really leans heavily into the series' utilization of Egyptian mythology and iconography.

The second piece of promotional art is from a long-sleeved tee, showcasing a leaping Moon Knight in full costume. The full-body action image (against a fiery backdrop surrounded by two mirrored crescent moons) suggests the series will also double down on the character's high-octane physical capabilities. The character is well known for his strong combat abilities, and his propensity for costumed night combat has routinely brought on Batman comparisons. It's also worth pointing out the characters' cape, which, in the promo art, appears wing-like. What's interesting here is that in the comics, the status of Moon Knight actually having substantial powers or supernatural attributes has varied highly over the years depending on the writer. His cape taking on a wing-like appearance could be a mere stylistic choice, but given that the trailer shows his armor appearing to manifest and supernaturally wrap around him, it's possible they've given it some more supernaturally-aligned traits.