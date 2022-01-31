Encanto Director Shares A Brief, Hilarious Post-Credits Scene

Today "Encanto" director Jared Bush shared a very short but very funny post-credits scene that didn't make it into the final film. He posted it on Twitter and you can watch it below. Give yourself the gift of a giggle. It's Monday, and you need it. Bush said of the scene:

We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go... but the hilarious @darrinbutters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!!

The film may have ended with a healing of generational trauma (and it was wonderful), but it could have ended with a very cute animal getting a very silly "punishment" for peeing on La Casita, the sentient magical house that the Familia Madrigal lives in. Remember the creatures that little Antonio (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) could speak to once he received his magical gift of animal speech from the candle? Well, one of those creatures is the adorable capybara.