Encanto Director Shares A Brief, Hilarious Post-Credits Scene
Today "Encanto" director Jared Bush shared a very short but very funny post-credits scene that didn't make it into the final film. He posted it on Twitter and you can watch it below. Give yourself the gift of a giggle. It's Monday, and you need it. Bush said of the scene:
We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go... but the hilarious @darrinbutters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!!
— Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) January 30, 2022
The film may have ended with a healing of generational trauma (and it was wonderful), but it could have ended with a very cute animal getting a very silly "punishment" for peeing on La Casita, the sentient magical house that the Familia Madrigal lives in. Remember the creatures that little Antonio (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) could speak to once he received his magical gift of animal speech from the candle? Well, one of those creatures is the adorable capybara.
Don't Cross La Casita!
People do keep them as pets in certain places and they're very social. Not so sure how trainable they are though, and this one seems to have missed a step in that training. La Casita is very helpful in that regard. Maybe we could get La Casita to have a talk with the sprinklers in my street?
Here is the synopsis for "Encanto."
Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.
"Encanto" features music from Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. The film was written by Bush and Castro Smith. It's streaming now on Disney+.