Extrapolations: Diane Lane, Murray Bartlett, And More Board Star-Studded Apple TV+ Anthology Series

Hold onto your hats, because here we go! The eight actors mentioned will join previously-announced cast members Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Edward Norton, Daveed Diggs, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gouray, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini. I just tried saying that list in one breath and it was hard.

The eight episodes will be interconnected and the series is currently in production. "Extrapolations" comes to us from writer Scott Z. Burns, who will also direct and executive produce the anthology. Other executive producers include Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, and Lindsey Springer, Greg Jacobs, and Dorothy Fortenberry.

In an earlier /Film report, we got info about the characters that some of the aforementioned cast members will be playing:

Harington will be playing an industrial CEO, Miller will be playing a marine biologist, Norton will be playing a scientist, and Gandolfini will be playing a computer programmer who also happens to be Norton's son.

Climate change is a big issue, and a cast like this will certainly get noticed. It's a stellar set of actors here, and anything that gets eyes on the destruction of our planet is a good thing. Meryl Streep also appeared in "Don't Look Up" if you recall, and I'm sitting here wondering if the woman ever sleeps.

We don't have any information on a release date for "Extrapolations" yet, but there is no way we're not going to hear about it non-stop with all these names attached.