The Fall Of The House Of Usher Adds Willa Fitzgerald To The Cast

You'll recognize most of those names from previous Flanagan projects, including "Bly Manor," "Hill House," "Doctor Sleep," and "Midnight Mass," which rules by the way and you should totally watch it if you somehow missed it when it came out.

Flanagan announced the casting of Fitzgerald himself via his Twitter account, which is how he went about announcing each member of that amazing cast. The writer/director/producer genuinely loves making stuff with his favorite people and it shows in every single social media post he made announcing each cast member. He could have easily just left it up to Netflix's PR department to break via Deadline or something, but he decided to add that personal touch.

But that's how the folks at Flanagan's company, Intrepid Pictures, roll. They're obviously in this for the love of the game and that shows through in his work.

While they're in production on "Usher," they'll also be putting in the finishing touches on "The Midnight Club," a YA horror series also for Netflix based on the influential tween horror books by Christopher Pike.

Oh, and on that aforementioned Kingcast appearance, Flanagan also said he has another Stephen King project brewing, but was tight-lipped on what that would be. The man is busy as hell is my point and that's nothing but good news for us horror fans.