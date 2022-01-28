HBO To Adapt Novel Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone As A Limited Series

HBO has acquired the rights to Australian writer Benjamin Stevenson's novel "Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone," according to Deadline. The novel will be developed into a limited series with Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content. Since you likely find this title as intriguing as I do, I'm going to give you the very limited synopsis for the book which is listed by Penguin Random House as coming out in Australia on March 29, 2022.

I was dreading the Cunningham family reunion even before the first murder. Before the storm stranded us at the mountain resort, snow and bodies piling up. The thing is, us Cunninghams don't really get along. We've only got one thing in common: we've all killed someone. My brother. My step-sister. My wife. My father. My mother. My sister-in-law. My uncle. My stepfather. My aunt. Me.

Wait, everyone is a murderer? They're all killers and they decided to go on vacation at a secluded location where there was going to be a snowstorm? This seems very unwise, I want to know more! There isn't a lot of info, as I said, but the site explains that teacher Ernie Cunningham saw his brother Michael kill someone and turned him in. His criminal family isn't very happy about this and now he's at a reunion with them. Then a dead body shows up and Ernie investigates.

No, Ernie! This is bad news.