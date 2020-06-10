In the early 2010s, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was everywhere. You’d be hard pressed to find a romantic-comedy or a big action flick without his boyishly good-looking face attached. If the “Internet’s Boyfriend” term had existed when he was around, he was it. But suddenly, he kind of disappeared. Maybe Gordon-Levitt was just flying too far under our radars, but the last time anyone saw him in a major feature film was the poorly received 2016 film Snowden. Well it turns out he was flying high this whole time — with Gordon-Levitt’s big return to feature films taking place in an airplane. Gordon-Levitt stars in 7500, a thriller for Amazon Video that follows a soft-spoken co-pilot who must fend off an airplane hijacking. Watch the 7500 trailer below.

7500 Trailer

Maybe all it took was a pandemic for Gordon-Levitt to emerge from his HitRecord bubble and return to feature films. The Looper star makes a long-awaited return to movies after a near-5 year absence — an odd gap for a rising star who was as prolific as Gordon-Levitt was in the 2010s, with a string of hits that included 500 Days of Summer, Inception, and The Dark Knight Rises.

But now he’s back, baby, and looking as baby-faced as ever in 7500, an Amazon Original thriller that stars Gordon-Levitt as a soft-spoken American co-pilot (who still seems to sport a strange accent) whose plane is suddenly attacked by terrorists who are seeking to hijack the plane. With his pilot severely wounded and the terrorists threatening to kill hostages, Tobias faces “an excruciating test.”

Written and directed by Patrick Vollrath, 7500 looks to be a surprisingly low-key film for Gordon-Levitt, with its international cast and closed-space, but a claustrophobic thriller like this may be just the kind of showcase of his talents that the actor may be looking for. Though in the 2010s, it felt like we were starting to reach Gordon-Levitt overload, it’s refreshing now to see him onscreen again.

Here is the synopsis for 7500:

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

7500 premieres on Amazon Prime Video June 19, 2020.