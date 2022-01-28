Star Wars Bits: Video Games, The Vintage Collection, The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, Crimson Reign And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- EA Announces New "Star Wars" Games
- Lucasfilm Extends Relationship with Hasbro
- Marvel's Upcoming "Star Wars" Comics
- "Star Wars" Podcast & YouTube Round-Up
- And More!
EA Announces New Star Wars Games
Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games recently announced that they will team up for three new "Star Wars" video game titles: the next installment in the "Star Wars Jedi" franchise, a strategy game, and a first-person shooter, all currently in development from Respawn Entertainment. Here's a snippet from the press release, which you can read in full at StarWars.com.
Shepherding the next installment in the 'Star Wars Jedi' story is game director Stig Asmussen of Respawn; Peter Hirschmann, game director, who has a long and accomplished history with Star Wars, leads the development of Respawn's 'Star Wars' first-person shooter. A new studio helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foertsch will create the new 'Star Wars' strategy game, developed through a production collaboration between Respawn and Bit Reactor. Respawn will produce the new 'Star Wars' strategy game while Bit Reactor leads development of the title.
Lucasfilm Extends Relationship with Hasbro
Hasbro announced an extended relationship with Lucasfilm, renewing its licensing deal with "Star Wars" and announcing a new agreement to develop products based on the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Here's a snippet from the press release, which you can read in full here.
"We're proud to deepen our close working relationship and collaborate with the Disney team to bring innovative and engaging play experiences to kids, fans, and families inspired by some of the world's most iconic entertainment brands," said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. "In addition to a slate of new collectibles, figures, role play gear, and games for 'Star Wars' and Marvel, it's an honor to bring Indiana Jones back to Hasbro and help introduce the beloved franchise to a new generation of fans.""Disney has long valued its relationship with Hasbro in developing fresh, imaginative products and toys that delight our fans of all ages," said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "We're thrilled to continue collaborating with this iconic company—one that will help lift our consumer experiences across the Marvel, 'Star Wars' and now 'Indiana Jones' franchises to new heights for years to come."
Hasbro last produced "Indiana Jones" toys in 2008 for the release of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Before that, Kenner, which is now part of Hasbro, made toys for the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" film from 1982-1983.
Boba Fett (Morak) - Star Wars: The Vintage Collection
Speaking of Hasbro, the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection just revealed a new Boba Fett (Morak) action figure, inspired by the character's appearance in "The Mandalorian" season 2. This collectible figure features premium detail and design, collector grade deco, and is highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs. The Vintage Collection figure also comes with four accessories!
Pre-orders have sold out, but the $20.99 Target exclusive will be available in stores this fall.
Marvel's Upcoming Star Wars Comics
In "Star Wars: Crimson Reign" #2, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Steven Cummings with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu, Qi'ra, Crimson Dawn's crime boss, dispatches assassins to take out Emperor Palpatine. StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at the upcoming issue, which features Ochi of Bestoon, so you know it's good!
Check out more Marvel "Star Wars" titles coming February 2022, including "Star Wars: The High Republic" #14, "Star Wars: The High Republic" #15, "Star Wars: The High Republic — Eye of the Storm" #2, "Star Wars: The High Republic — Trail of Shadows" #5, "Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy" #2, "Star Wars" #21, and "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #20.
Star Wars Podcast Round-Up
In addition to their Attack of the Clones Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Blast Points Podcast has a fascinating episode about the cue marks of the original "Star Wars" trilogy.
"Join us as we explore these markings on the film that signified the end of a reel and reveal how they actually reveal clues to that very specific 'Star Wars' storytelling structure! When does each story take a dramatic turn? When are our heroes in over their heads? What is it about that unique pace and structure of the 'Star Wars' saga that makes it so special? And what does it all have to do with pizza rolls?!" Listen here.
On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin celebrate their five-year anniversary and discuss the latest episode of "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.
On Talking Bay 94, host Brandon Wainerdi interviews William C. Dietz!
"Today I'm talking to the legendary and wonderful William C. Dietz, who for 'Star Wars' fans, wrote the 'Dark Forces' trilogy of books. Beautifully illustrated and wonderfully told, these stories have truly stood the test of 'Star Wars' time. From stealing the Death Star plans to the exploits of Kyle Katarn, Mr. Dietz has incredible tales and insights into creating these books and beyond." Listen here.
Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," through a queer lens. This week's episode: "50 Shades of Boba Fett."
"We talk about Fennec Shand and the uncomfortableness in this episode in-particular. We talk about the writing of a show that we think is supposed to be giving us an emotional journey but it's not! However, we're hopeful that with the possible return of Din Djarin and other Mandalorian that this show can find some much needed heart!" Listen here.
The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their latest episode, in which they review Chapter 5 of "The Book of Boba Fett."
"Welcome back to The Mando Fan Show, our show all about 'The Mandalorian' and now 'The Book of Boba Fett!' This episode covers Chapter 5, "Return of the Mandalorian". We rate the chapter using Temuera Morrison Faces on a scale from 0 to 10 "Tems", point out Easter eggs and references, have an open discussion about the episode, and speculate on what will happen next week! We also give you the fifth number in the 'Mando Code' giveaway contest! " Listen here.
Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Listen here.
Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. In the latest episode, Pete is the guest alongside his father, Randy.
"For this, our 150th episode of Around the Galaxy, Pete Fletzer is the guest. Normally the host, Pete has been a writer for 'Star Wars Galaxy' and 'Star Wars Insider' Magazines, a social media influencer and author of over 200 questions for the Amazing Science Fiction and Horror Trivia Game. On this week's show, his father, Randy, takes the reigns and hosts the show with Pete as his guest!" Listen here.
Podcast of the Whills treats "Star Wars" like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by Fantha Tracks Editor-In-Chief Mark Newbold. Listen here.
Join Silver and Cat on Into the Garbage Chute where they dumpster dive into every corner of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom it attracts. Check out their latest episode with special guest Kara DJ, the creative behind the fanzine "Into A Larger World." Listen here.
On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.
Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, listen here.
YouTube Round-Up
Above, Nerdist guides us through Din Djarin's return with their breakdown and Easter eggs video for Chapter 5 of "The Book of Boba Fett."
Nerdist also has a video about every "Star Wars" game in development right now.
Over at Star Wars Explained, check out "The Book Report," where Alex and Mollie Damon discuss the latest episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" with guests EckhartsLadder and The Templin Institute!
Our friends at Live Action Star Wars share their thoughts on "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian."
Justin's Collection has an unboxing and review video of the Hot Toys Snowtrooper Commander from "The Empire Strikes Back."
Have you checked out Silver's Star Wars Thrifting channel? A true scavenger girl, Silver visits flea markets and thrift stores in search of Star Wars treasures.
The Vault uploaded some never-before-seen gameplay of the cancelled action-adventure video game "Star Wars: 1313."
Did you know that Coruscant was going to be destroyed in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens?" Check out this video from HelloGreedo to learn all about it!
And finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
"This week in Star Wars, we get our game on for three new 'Star Wars' video games from Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts, team up with Second Sister when she enters the holotables of 'Galaxy of Heroes,' and get a deeper understanding of the unique partnership between Fennec Shand and Boba Fett in the latest episode of 'The Book of Boba,' streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, we give you the lowdown on the mighty Wookiee Krrsantan as he made his way from the comic page to your television screen."