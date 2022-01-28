Star Wars Bits: Video Games, The Vintage Collection, The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, Crimson Reign And More!

In addition to their Attack of the Clones Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Blast Points Podcast has a fascinating episode about the cue marks of the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

"Join us as we explore these markings on the film that signified the end of a reel and reveal how they actually reveal clues to that very specific 'Star Wars' storytelling structure! When does each story take a dramatic turn? When are our heroes in over their heads? What is it about that unique pace and structure of the 'Star Wars' saga that makes it so special? And what does it all have to do with pizza rolls?!" Listen here.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin celebrate their five-year anniversary and discuss the latest episode of "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.

On Talking Bay 94, host Brandon Wainerdi interviews William C. Dietz!

"Today I'm talking to the legendary and wonderful William C. Dietz, who for 'Star Wars' fans, wrote the 'Dark Forces' trilogy of books. Beautifully illustrated and wonderfully told, these stories have truly stood the test of 'Star Wars' time. From stealing the Death Star plans to the exploits of Kyle Katarn, Mr. Dietz has incredible tales and insights into creating these books and beyond." Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," through a queer lens. This week's episode: "50 Shades of Boba Fett."

"We talk about Fennec Shand and the uncomfortableness in this episode in-particular. We talk about the writing of a show that we think is supposed to be giving us an emotional journey but it's not! However, we're hopeful that with the possible return of Din Djarin and other Mandalorian that this show can find some much needed heart!" Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their latest episode, in which they review Chapter 5 of "The Book of Boba Fett."

"Welcome back to The Mando Fan Show, our show all about 'The Mandalorian' and now 'The Book of Boba Fett!' This episode covers Chapter 5, "Return of the Mandalorian". We rate the chapter using Temuera Morrison Faces on a scale from 0 to 10 "Tems", point out Easter eggs and references, have an open discussion about the episode, and speculate on what will happen next week! We also give you the fifth number in the 'Mando Code' giveaway contest! " Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. In the latest episode, Pete is the guest alongside his father, Randy.

"For this, our 150th episode of Around the Galaxy, Pete Fletzer is the guest. Normally the host, Pete has been a writer for 'Star Wars Galaxy' and 'Star Wars Insider' Magazines, a social media influencer and author of over 200 questions for the Amazing Science Fiction and Horror Trivia Game. On this week's show, his father, Randy, takes the reigns and hosts the show with Pete as his guest!" Listen here.

Podcast of the Whills treats "Star Wars" like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by Fantha Tracks Editor-In-Chief Mark Newbold. Listen here.

Join Silver and Cat on Into the Garbage Chute where they dumpster dive into every corner of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom it attracts. Check out their latest episode with special guest Kara DJ, the creative behind the fanzine "Into A Larger World." Listen here.

On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss "The Book of Boba Fett." Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, listen here.