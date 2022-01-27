The Hunger Games Movies Are Getting A Steelbook 4K Box Set

If you've ever dreamed of owning your very own archery-trained attack child, then the odds are ever in your favor! So long as you're cool with her only existing on your screens, of course. In case you haven't yet felt old today, "The Hunger Games" franchise is on the verge of celebrating its 10th anniversary. The young adult movie boom feels like it was just yesterday, yet here we are many years removed from young Katniss whistling in the woods and trying to survive the wrath of her fellow murderous teens. To celebrate time slowly consuming us, you can now purchase the entire saga courtesy of the new 4K boxset from Lionsgate.

This is perfect timing! A decade is just enough time for us to have forgotten exactly what went down in these movies about... what was it— archery? Hunger? Stanley Tucci's hair? Or maybe you remember it vividly, right down to the mahogany table jokes and the majesty of Sam Calflin as Finnick Odair. Either way, there's plenty of reasons to revisit the "Hunger Games" in flashy 4K. The series broke all kinds of box office records, helped launch Jennifer Lawrence into stardom, inspired many years worth of memes, and probably helped get lots of other YA franchises into Hollywood studios.

The dystopian saga took place in an alternate version of North America, separated into 12 districts, forced to compete in a yearly televised event. One girl and boy from each district were selected for a fight to the death until just one remains — but the status quo is forever changed when Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) is thrown into the chaos with Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson). Their fight for survival kickstarted the YA blockbuster franchise, and now they'll all be collected in a cool Steelbook case.