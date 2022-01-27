Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Had To Oversee A 'Spider-Man Therapy Session'
There are spoilers ahead for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and if you've managed to avoid them so far, kudos. Please tell me how you did it — after you click away from this article. This will be your only warning.
Spider-Man is a troubled young man sometimes. The guy has dealt with a lot, from the death of a mentor, to family losses, to wondering if a certain lady likes him. He's had to save the planet several times, and now the whole world thinks he's a murderer. That poor kid can't catch a break!
Spider-Man (and everyone else, frankly) would benefit from therapy. He's got a whole lot on his plate for a person so young. Particularly at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Even the actors had a little time to discuss their thoughts on the character and the film, according to director Jon Watts in an interview with Variety.
Spider-Man Therapy Session
Talking to a director about a role isn't that unusual, but Watts really went deep. He said:
"We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together. I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me. We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."
I really, really wish they had filmed this. Who knows? Maybe they did and we'll get to see it when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes out on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. (I hope I got that right. There are a lot of ways to watch things now.)
Think about that for a minute. Three Spider-Men in the same room! I would 100% watch those guys sit around and talk about their experiences on the films and with the characters. Imagine what happens to your life once you play a role that means so much to people. Spider-Man can be anyone, which is one of the reasons he resonates with us as a character. He's the most like the rest of the world than any of the Marvel or DC characters we've seen. (In my opinion, anyway. Perhaps you come from an island of warriors. Maybe you come from another planet and considered a god here. If so, I would like to talk to you about my loud neighbors.)
By the way, it wasn't just Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland attending. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were there as well. Therapy for everyone!