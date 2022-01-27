Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Had To Oversee A 'Spider-Man Therapy Session'

Talking to a director about a role isn't that unusual, but Watts really went deep. He said:

"We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together. I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me. We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."

I really, really wish they had filmed this. Who knows? Maybe they did and we'll get to see it when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes out on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. (I hope I got that right. There are a lot of ways to watch things now.)

Think about that for a minute. Three Spider-Men in the same room! I would 100% watch those guys sit around and talk about their experiences on the films and with the characters. Imagine what happens to your life once you play a role that means so much to people. Spider-Man can be anyone, which is one of the reasons he resonates with us as a character. He's the most like the rest of the world than any of the Marvel or DC characters we've seen. (In my opinion, anyway. Perhaps you come from an island of warriors. Maybe you come from another planet and considered a god here. If so, I would like to talk to you about my loud neighbors.)

By the way, it wasn't just Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland attending. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were there as well. Therapy for everyone!