Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 5 Spoiler Discussion

On the January 26, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman and Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 "The Return of The Mandalorian".

In The Spoiler Room: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 "The Return of The Mandalorian"

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.