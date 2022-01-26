Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 5 Spoiler Discussion
On the January 26, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman and Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 "The Return of The Mandalorian".
In The Spoiler Room: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 "The Return of The Mandalorian"
- Feedback
Dean points out that There might not have been a bantha death in that last episode but there was a bantha skeleton
Tim writes in "did it seem to you that the way Boba got revenge on the biker gang (killing them all while they were virtually defenseless) added some gray to his morality and took a step back from the notion that he's now just a "good guy?""
Tyler from Seattle writes in: Why did Boba think that his armor was in the sarlacc pit when he knows that he climbed out of the pit wearing it. In fact it help him escape the pit in the first place. Unless he thinks the armor came off him and back into the pit? I know that he doesn't know that the Jawas took it but it makes no sense why he would think it was in the pit.
- Brief reactions
- Breakdown
Speculation
