Nature Doc Predators To Be First Co-Production Between Netflix And Sky
Netflix and Sky are marking their first co-production with the nature documentary "Predators." The show "will follow six apex predators as they face the ultimate survival test in ever-changing landscapes." We've even got a trailer for you. Just look at the fuzzy little murder faces in the pic! Look at them! They might eat you for lunch, but they're the absolute cutest!
"Predators" will be a six-part series and will premiere on Sky Nature in the U.K., Germany, and Italy in winter 2022, though we don't have a date for the Netflix premiere. I want it now, Netflix! Give me my fuzzy murder cats! It's not just cats though. We're getting all sorts of predators in the series. Fun fact: I petted some cheetahs once on a set visit and they make these little squeak noises that will melt your heart as the blood drains out of it. It's the most adorable way to die. Just look at the bloody kitten face in the trailer.
Pumas, Lions, and Bears, Oh My!
Nature documentaries can be hard to watch, but as you see a polar bear kill something in "Predators," I want you to think about the recent story about how polar bears are living in abandoned houses on an island on a small island between Russia and Alaska. They hang out on the porch with their polar bear buddies!
"Predators" was announced alongside the news that Sky Documentaries has produced the original film "Gabon (w/t)" about a scientist from Manchester who became the Environment Minister of Central African country Gabon after becoming friends with the president. In addition, Sky Crime has announced "Death on the Beach" about the number of young travelers dead under mysterious circumstances on the Thai island of Koh Tao.
Here is the official info for "Predators:"
In this compelling new blue-chip nature series, six apex predators face the ultimate test to survive as their rapidly changing world impacts both their own lives and that of the wild kingdoms over which they rule. Those at the top are now being challenged. Territories are being redrawn and new relationships formed.
In this ever-shifting landscape, each predator must overcome new challenges and grasp new opportunities. For Polar Bears in Canada, Wild Dogs in Zimbabwe, Pumas in Chile, Lions in Botswana, Brown Bears in Russia, and Cheetahs in Tanzania, this is the ultimate power struggle. The stakes have never been higher – who will win and who will lose?
We follow the stories of these six apex predators at a critical moment in their lives as they attempt to secure the future for the next generation. Grappling with multiple responsibilities these are deadly hunters, caring parents, and cunning survivors who hold secrets and thrilling stories in their quest to survive.