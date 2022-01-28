The Afterparty Actor Ike Barinholtz On His Character's Hilarious Urinal Stand-Off With Dave Franco [Interview]

The second episode of this show is all about your character, and it's envisioned as this "Fast and Furious"-style action movie with you as the Dom Toretto figure. I don't want to make it seem like you're doing an impression of Vin Diesel, because a majority of that episode is you very much doing your own thing, but there are a couple of direct references to that franchise. So I was curious if you studied Vin Diesel's performances in those movies when you were prepping for the show.

Well, Ben, I'm surprised you didn't do your research on this, but you would've found that on "Mad TV," I played Vin Diesel in our "XXX" parody called "Triple A," where he fixes cars. But if you actually knew that, I would be incredibly disturbed. [laughs] So, yeah, definitely I think the way it was written and conceived, they were like, "Listen, this is a middle aged guy who loves dad movies." "Fast and Furious" are definite dad movies. One thing that I brought to it — I talked to Chris about it early on — I'm a big fan of Steven Seagal. His first, whatever, eight movies, I really enjoyed watching. His personality was so strange and terrible and funny. And so there's definitely a lot of Seagal — it's kind of like if Seagal and Vin Diesel had a kid, and that kid was going through a divorce.

Excellent. So I know you had worked with Dave Franco before this, but you two have a couple of really fun showdown scenes here. Obviously, Chris Miller and the rest of the writers are incredible at what they do, but I'm just wondering if you had any opportunities for improv, especially in those scenes, because it seems like the two of you are really having a lot of fun there.

Oh yeah, yeah. [laughs] Right away, when I read it and I saw in the script Chris set up this tension between Dave Franco's Xavier and me, I just knew that it was going to get really stupid and just very homoerotic, very quickly. Just the nature of the two characters. One guy's more of a repressed dad and the other guy's like, "I'm a Hollywood pop star." And we right away, it was one of the first scenes we shot together, and within moments, the tension became like, "Are these guys going to start fighting or are they going to fall in love?" Because it was just very, very tense, but really, really, really, fun. I love Dave. We've been working together for a long time and he's just such a funny guy. And the character he created in this is just out of this world, man. It's so funny. Who wears a suit with no shirt?