Good Omens Season 2 Rounds Out Its Cast; Benedict Cumberbatch & Frances McDormand Not Returning

Kicking off with the bad news first — not everyone is making a return to the end times. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, who voice Satan and God respectively, will not return for season 2. Perhaps the otherworldly rulers have had enough of Angel-Demon hijinks for one eternity. But just because they can't hang doesn't mean there won't be plenty of other immortals wreaking havoc in their stead.

According to Deadline, Season 2 will see the return of many "Good Omens" cast members, including Derek Jacobi as Metatron, the spokesperson of God. Also returning are Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock"), Steve Pemberton ("The League of Gentlemen"), Reece Shearsmith ("Inside No. 9"), and Niamh Walsh ("The English Game"). And while each of these performers filled memorable roles in the debut season, Gaiman hinted that each returning actor doesn't confirm a reprised role — cast members may return in entirely new roles. Gaiman said:

"We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the 'Good Omens' family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the 'Good Omens' team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they're giving us is a daily treat. I can't wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too."

Previously announced returners include Jon Hamm ("Mad Men"), Paul Adeyefa ("Ransom"), Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"), Gloria Obianyo ("Dune"), Miranda Richardson ("Stronger"), Maggie Service ("Red Dwarf XI"), Reece Shearsmith ("Inside No. 9"), Nina Sosanya ("Killing Eve"), Doon Mackichan ("Toast of London"), Liz Carr ("The Witcher"), Quelin Sepulveda ("Havoc"), and Shelley Conn ("Terra Nova"). Season 2 also features newcomers Tim Downie ("Outlander"), Pete Firman (BBC's "The Magicians"), Andi Osho ("I May Destroy You"), and Alex Norton ("Pirates of the Caribbean").

So far, the season 2 story has been kept under tight wraps, which is particularly interesting because while the first season was based on a novel, the second comes from a story Gaiman and Pratchett planned but never released. Gaiman's description thus far has been inspired more questions than answers:

As "Good Omens" continues, we will be back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery which starts with one of the angels wandering through a Soho street market with no memory of who they might be, on their way to Aziraphale's bookshop. (Although our story actually begins about five minutes before anyone had got around to saying '"Let there be Light.")

Season 2 of "Good Omens" comes from writer Neil Gaiman and director Douglas Mackinnon, who also serve as co-showrunners.