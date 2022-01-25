Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza Trailer: Love Is In The Air For Bugs And Co. On HBO Max

The animated comedy of Friz Freleng, Chuck Jones, and Tex Avery has left its mark on the childhoods of multiple generations of kids now. Between Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes, a cadre of silly, endearing characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig have carved out a sturdy place in the pop-culture consciousness. The cartoons' hold on public recognition is so strong that the title of Warner Bros. latest offering banks on common knowledge of each 'toon's speech pattern — we know a Tweety title when we hear one. It's all about the love in Warner Bros.' "Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza!," a new animated special from the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" series on HBO Max. The special, developed by showrunner Peter Browngardt, features the "Looney Tunes" cartoons just in time for one of the most lovey-dovey days of the year.

Plot details are unknown for now, but Warner Bros. teased a quick synopsis:

In this love-struck episode, Porky's sweet on Petunia, but Daffy is sweet on Porky's sweets. Then, Bugs comes face-to face-with an unexpected admirer ... These and more romantic misadventures are in store for the "Looney Tunes" characters, you don't want to miss it!

Now there's a trailer ready for your love-struck peepers. Check it out below.