Coco's Soundtrack Is Getting The Mondo Vinyl Treatment
If you can get "We Don't Talk About Bruno" out of your head for a second, I'm sure the thing that will rush right back in to fill the space between your ears is a song from "Coco." The 2017 Disney/Pixar film was absolutely beautiful, and now it's coming out on vinyl in a limited edition pressing from Mondo. You're not only getting the beautiful soundtrack but aslo new artwork from Nicole Gustaffson (which the site says will "sit nicely side-by-side with her artwork for 'Ratatouille' and 'Up'") and a super cool vinyl colorway that reminds me of delicious candy with a picture of the film's alebrijes. Those are the magical creatures that inhabit the afterlife in the film.
The "Coco" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP will retail for $35. Here is the info for you:
Mondo, in proud partnership with Walt Disney Records, is pleased to present the soundtrack to Disney/Pixar's "Coco," featuring Michael Giacchino's incredible original score, and songs from the film, including the Academy Award®- winning song "Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Remastered for Vinyl, pressed on 2x 180 Gram color vinyl (also available on 2x 180 Gram black vinyl), this limited-edition pressing features all-new artwork by Nicole Gustafsson and liner notes by Drew Taylor.
Featuring "Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Additional Original Songs by Germaine Franco and Adrian Molina
Original Score Composed by Michael Giacchino
Remember Me
There is a limit of one per customer. The "Coco" soundtrack is pressed on 2X 180 gram color vinyl.
That isn't the only thing you can grab from Mondo right now in the way of music. In addition, the site has the "Soul" Original Score LP, featuring music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. It's pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and retails for $20.
You can also pick up a vinyl copy of Michael Giacchino and his Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra Travelogue Vol. 1 with art by Henry Abrams. It's pressed on 180 gram colored or black vinyl and is available for $35.
You might want to stay tuned because Mondo says it will have "quite a few exclusive releases" of Michael Giacchino's work on the way over the next couple of months. If you're a vinyl collector, this is definitely worth keeping an eye on.