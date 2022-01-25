Coco's Soundtrack Is Getting The Mondo Vinyl Treatment

If you can get "We Don't Talk About Bruno" out of your head for a second, I'm sure the thing that will rush right back in to fill the space between your ears is a song from "Coco." The 2017 Disney/Pixar film was absolutely beautiful, and now it's coming out on vinyl in a limited edition pressing from Mondo. You're not only getting the beautiful soundtrack but aslo new artwork from Nicole Gustaffson (which the site says will "sit nicely side-by-side with her artwork for 'Ratatouille' and 'Up'") and a super cool vinyl colorway that reminds me of delicious candy with a picture of the film's alebrijes. Those are the magical creatures that inhabit the afterlife in the film.

Mondo

The "Coco" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP will retail for $35. Here is the info for you:

Mondo