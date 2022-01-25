Zombae, A Horror-Comedy From 2017, Is Somehow Returning From The Dead In 2022

Twenty-first century romance can be hell, but it gets a little more complicated when your significant other becomes significantly undead. That's the premise behind "Zombae," a new horror comedy coming to DVD and On Demand next month from Indican Pictures. Or is it new?

The movie's trailer debuted exclusively on DailyDead, but it weirdly looks almost identical to another movie released in 2017 by the same director, cast, and production company, called "ZBurbs." There are shots in the trailer for "Zombae" that come straight from the trailer for "Zburbs," so I'm not entirely sure what's going on, but I'm definitely intrigued. The synopsis for both films is nearly identical, though the marketing is incredibly different, so maybe this is just an attempt at re-marketing the same movie and presenting it as new? What is even happening here?

The trailer and more details for "Zombae" below, because I'm not sure I can entirely figure out this mystery on my own.