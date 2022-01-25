Ian McKellen's Last Desire Is To Star In A Musical (And Cats Doesn't Count)

Over the course of an acting career in film, TV, and theater spanning 60 years, there's very little the great Sir Ian McKellen hasn't done at this point. Indeed, since he started working in the early 1960s, McKellen has played famous comic book antiheroes, wizards, Shakespeare characters, and even voiced the talking polar bear Iorek Byrnison in the 2007 movie version of "His Dark Materials." Still, there's one last major professional goal he would like to realize before he calls it a day (not that he's planning his imminent retirement, mind you), and that's to star in a musical. No, he's definitely never done that before; why on Earth would you think otherwise?

Okay, yes, McKellen co-starred as Gus the Theatre Cat in the notorious 2019 film adaptation of the Broadway sensation "Cats," and even got to show off his musical poetry talents by performing the song "Gus: The Theatre Cat." That wasn't his first outing with the genre, either, what with McKellen having also played Cogsworth in Disney's 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast." In that case, however, all he got to do was briefly join the chorus during the show-stopping number "Be Our Guest," as far as his singing goes. No, what McKellen wants is to properly star in a musical, and this time without having to meow or lick himself while doing so. (Unless he really wants to, of course, I'm not the boss of Ian McKellen.)