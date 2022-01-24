Snowpiercer Cast On Saving The World To Save Your Friends In Season 3 [Interview]

Andre Layton undergoes a lot of hardship and mistrust to work for the greater good. What animates him as a character to so continually put himself at risk, and where is he at for "Snowpiercer" season 3?

Daveed Diggs: I think my whole hype about Andre is ... down at the bottom of everything, he just believes in people. Before he had the tail [of the train] to care about, and then he became a politician ... which meant he didn't have any friends. And now he has another sort of new family that has coalesced around him.

I think that's kind of his driving force for season 3 — it's the people around him who are showing themselves to be his true family. And that still, at the end of the day, means you got to try to save the world or we're all dead anyway! [laughs] So I think Layton's just trying to stay alive with his friends ... and if we can do that, we're alright.

That's a very relatable part of the series. You just try and stay alive and save the world and then we're all fine.

Daveed Diggs: That's it.

Absolutely. Mickey, my next question is for you. Bess is easily one of the more badass characters in the series. I wanted to ask you to talk a little bit about the fight sequences and if there are any really interesting ones that we should look forward to in "Snowpiercer" season 3?

Mickey Sumner: I loved doing all the fight sequences in the past seasons and learning the stunts and working with the amazing stunt team, and my stunt double makes me look way better than I actually am! For season 3, I think we might see a bit of a softer side of Bess Till.

Perfect.

Mickey Sumner: Yeah, there's no ax. Just so you know, the ax has been put down.

No longer needed here.

Mickey Sumner: No longer needed.