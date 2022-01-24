Pierce Brosnan Movie The King's Daughter, Filmed In 2014, Finally Releases (And Bombs)

This might be one for the development hell record books: "The King's Daughter" finally hit theaters today, seven years after its initial planned release. The movie, which is based on a 1997 novel called "The Moon and the Sun," made its theatrical debut this weekend, with only $750,000 to show for it (per BoxOfficeMojo).

While plenty of perfectly good movies get shelved for reasons beyond their control, this doesn't seem to be the case with "The King's Daughter." Directed by Sean McNamara, the film follows King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan in a very bad wig) as he attempts to, as far as I can tell, eat a mermaid that he thinks will make him immortal. Meanwhile, Kaya Scoledario plays Marie-Josèphe, the king's illegitimate daughter who fights on the mermaid's behalf. The movie doesn't look bad enough to leave it gathering dust for the better part of a decade, but it certainly doesn't look good, either.

Filmed in Australia and France in 2014 for a planned 2015 release, "The King's Daughter" was shelved with no official explanation, though a source at the time told The Hollywood Reporter the film still needed more special effects work. The King's Daughter," which originally shared the novel's title, was revived in 2020 with a new title and Julie Andrews joining as narrator, per Screen Daily. Finally, the film was bought by Gravitas Ventures for what eventually became its 2022 release.