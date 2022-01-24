The Spine Of Night Giveaway: Win A 4K SteelBook Of This Heavy-Metal Horror Fantasy Film

In just a few weeks, audiences can enjoy the ultra-violent fantasy horror film "The Spine of Night" in all its gorgeously animated glory, all from the safety of their own homes. The sprawling fantasy epic is making its physical media debut on February 1, meaning you can finally get more than a quick glimpse at its unique rotoscope animation and find out what all the horrific hype is about. The film has been sparking conversation since its 2021 SXSW debut; in fact, /Film's own Danielle Ryan spoke to the writer-director duo behind "The Spine of Night," who pitched their film by saying:

If you ever wonder to yourself, do I like ultra-violent, that pretty naked, hand-drawn, dark fantasy animation? Then this is your chance to find out. This is your litmus test. Check the movie out and you might think, 'oh, wow, that was not for me.' But, you might also think, 'oh my God, I love this. it's incredible.'

With "The Spine of Night," Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King crafted a hard-fantasy throwback featuring slick animation and an all-star cast. With the epic tale coming soon to DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook®, /Film has teamed up with the folks at RLJE films for an exciting new giveaway. You can check out the contest details below!