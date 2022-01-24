God And Gabriel Are Starting A Supernatural Rewatch Podcast

The angel Gabriel and God himself are entering the recording booth for a "Supernatural" rewatch and an accompanying podcast. Actors Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict, who played those selfsame roles of Gabriel and God on the long-running WB and CW series, are launching "Supernatural: Then and Now," a podcast where they will wind their way back through 15 seasons and 327 episodes of television.

"Supernatural" ran for a full decade and a half, from 2005 to 2020, but according to Collider, the podcast will be a weekly affair, so Speight and Benedict could conceivably get through the series in about 6 years. Mark your calendars, then, from now until 2028.

The first two episodes of "Supernatural: Then and Now" premiere today, which happens to be the birthday of Dean Winchester, one of the two brothers at the heart of the TV series. Jensen Ackles played Dean and Jared Padalecki played his brother, Sam Winchester, for all 15 seasons of "Supernatural." Together, they embarked on an epic road trip in their muscle car, making pitstops to fight demons and other forms of evil.

Ackles and Padalecki are the guests on the first episode of "Supernatural: Then and Now," which is good news for anyone still wondering if they had patched things up after Padalecki spoke out on social media in 2021 about not being looped in on the "Supernatural" prequel spin-off series, "The Winchesters." Jessica Mason, author of "The Binge Watcher's Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion," is writing the "Supernatural: Then and Now" podcast.