God And Gabriel Are Starting A Supernatural Rewatch Podcast
The angel Gabriel and God himself are entering the recording booth for a "Supernatural" rewatch and an accompanying podcast. Actors Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict, who played those selfsame roles of Gabriel and God on the long-running WB and CW series, are launching "Supernatural: Then and Now," a podcast where they will wind their way back through 15 seasons and 327 episodes of television.
"Supernatural" ran for a full decade and a half, from 2005 to 2020, but according to Collider, the podcast will be a weekly affair, so Speight and Benedict could conceivably get through the series in about 6 years. Mark your calendars, then, from now until 2028.
The first two episodes of "Supernatural: Then and Now" premiere today, which happens to be the birthday of Dean Winchester, one of the two brothers at the heart of the TV series. Jensen Ackles played Dean and Jared Padalecki played his brother, Sam Winchester, for all 15 seasons of "Supernatural." Together, they embarked on an epic road trip in their muscle car, making pitstops to fight demons and other forms of evil.
Ackles and Padalecki are the guests on the first episode of "Supernatural: Then and Now," which is good news for anyone still wondering if they had patched things up after Padalecki spoke out on social media in 2021 about not being looped in on the "Supernatural" prequel spin-off series, "The Winchesters." Jessica Mason, author of "The Binge Watcher's Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion," is writing the "Supernatural: Then and Now" podcast.
"Special Gift to the Fans"
We've seen other actors do rewatch podcasts, such as Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa with "Talking Sopranos," but given the length of the "Supernatural" series, "Supernatural: Then and Now" seems like a particularly massive undertaking. Speight released this statement with the announcement of the podcast:
"We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of Supernatural have given us over the years. We're excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for Dean Winchesters' birthday on January 24th."
If you want to follow along with Speight and Benedict during their rewatch, "Supernatural" is currently streaming on Netflix. Here's the official synopsis for "Supernatural: Then and Now" via Story Mill Media on Apple Podcasts:
In 2005, Sam and Dean Winchester set off on a road trip that would save the world and change television. For fifteen seasons and three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the CW's Supernatural (created by Eric Kripke) took audiences on a wild ride of family, fate, and faith with a rocking soundtrack and a seriously cool car. But that was then, and now ... it's time for another ride.
Join hosts Rob Benedict (Chuck Shurley/God) and Richard Speight Jr (Gabriel and director of many episodes) for Supernatural: Then and Now, a winding road trip through every episode of this iconic series, one by one, every week, with guests each episode from the cast and crew that made the wild ride possible.
Buckle up for guests including Jared Padalecki (Sam), Jensen Ackles (Dean), and Robert Singer (Executive producer), as well as many, many more.