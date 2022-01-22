Jensen Ackles Has His 'Fingers Crossed' For A Mysterious DC Superhero Role

Ackles is already set to play Soldier Boy (pictured above), a riff on Marvel's Captain America, in Amazon's "The Boys," but that's a little different from being part of a genuine superhero show, and not one that's spoofing the genre. Michael Rosenbaum (no stranger to the world of DC Comics himself, having played Lex Luthor for years in "Smallville") asked Ackles what role he would want if he had his choice among all of the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe. Ackles replied:

"Well, there is a DC property that's currently developing with Warner Bros. and some other good partners that I've got my fingers crossed for. But again, I'm not going to talk about it. Because you don't want to jinx it."

Jensen Ackles revealed on a podcast today that he currently has 'his fingers crossed' for a role in a secret DC property that is currently in deveopment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lKd8KXJo1Y — davinson ❓0❓❓ (@limbodev) January 18, 2022

Ackles has worked within the DC realm in the past, appearing in "Smallville" season 4 as Jason Teague, and voicing Jason Todd/Red Hood in "Batman: Under the Red Hood" and Batman himself in "Batman: The Long Halloween." While it would be fascinating to see Ackles tackle playing Todd again, this time in live-action, it's more likely that he's looking at taking on a different role. After all, he said he was interested in playing a hero, and Red Hood is a little more morally ambiguous than that.

So, who could it be? The roster of DC characters is massive, and there are loads of lesser-known superheroes who could get a starring role. Maybe he'll play the non-CW version of the Green Arrow, or maybe he'll take on someone like Hawkman or Booster Gold. Who knows, maybe he'll play Bat-Mite!

All of this is just wild speculation, but it would be a great deal of fun to see Ackles officially become a part of the DCEU. He's excellent in the animated Batman flicks, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings to "The Boys." For now, all we can do is cross our fingers along with him.