Odessa Young Has Stepped In To Replace Riley Keough In 'Masculinity Cult' Thriller Manodrome

Odessa Young is taking over the role originally set to be played by Riley Keough in the upcoming thriller "Manodrome," which co-stars Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody. Young's star has been on the rise in the 2020s with her role opposite Elizabeth Moss in "Shirley" and her performance as Frannie Goldsmith in the CBS adaptation of "The Stand."

When news of Eisenberg, Brody, and Keough's casting first broke last year, Variety described "Manodrome" as a film about "an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened." Keough has departed her role due to scheduling conflicts, but she will remain attached to the project as a producer.

In a statement to Deadline, Keough sounded very supportive of Young stepping in front of the camera in place of her, saying:

"Odessa is my favorite actor and I am so happy she's playing Sal. She's brought so much life to the character and we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with her."

"Manodrome" is written and directed by John Trengrove ("The Wound.") It co-stars Ethan Suplee, Philip Ettinger, and Georghe Murressean.