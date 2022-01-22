Johnny Depp To Star As King Louis XV In Next Film From French Director Maïwenn

I'm not going to go into Depp's legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard here because I'm sure you've heard them. Let's talk about Maïwenn instead. Her work is generally set in modern times, and her film "DNA" was a Caes 2020 Official Selection. "Polisse" won the Cannes jury prize. She appeared as Neige in "DNA," but not in "Polisse" or "Mon Roi," which she wrote and directed. She has also performed as a stand-up comedian.

Louis XV lived from February 15, 1710 until May 10, 1774. He became king at the age of five after his great-grandfather, Louis XIV the Sun King, died, though the kingdom was ruled by a regent until he hit the age of 13. Sure, sounds like a responsible decision, making a very young teenager the king.

He did reign for close to 59 years, though, so he did something right. Louis XV's mistress, Jeanne du Barry, wasn't very well-liked by the court, including (understandably) the next queen, Marie Antoinette. Jeanne (along with Marie) was executed during the French revolution by guillotine. It will be interesting to see how the film plays out and when it takes place. Louis was 65 when he died, and Depp is currently 58, so that's close. Du Barry was much younger, and Maïwenn is 45.

Stay tuned for more news as we hear it.