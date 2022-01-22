G.I. Joe And Transformers Publishing Rights Are About To Change Hands

As the "G.I. Joe" theme song says, "Got to get tough ... go Joe!" Even if that means migrating with "Transformers" to a different comic book publisher.

For the last 14 years, IDW has held the comic book publishing rights to "G.I. Joe," and for the last 17 years, it has held the rights to "Transformers." When you factor in IDW's "Dungeons & Dragons" and "My Little Pony" comics, which are also based on Hasbro toy brands and which it will continue publishing, its grip over the childhood of a certain contingent of '80s kids has been pretty ironclad.

All that is about to change after this year, as IDW is losing the licenses to both "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers," even as it gears up for a publishing blitz in honor of the 40th anniversary of Hasbro's 1982 launch of the "G.I. Joe" line of action figures. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, IDW said: