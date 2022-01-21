Could The Book Of Boba Fett Feature The Return Of Ewoks?

Wait, what? Murder teddies on Tatooine? (Yes, they are murder teddies and you can't tell me differently. It's not just defense, all that killing. Where did they get that dress for Princess Leia when she hung out with them? Who did that dress come from? Someone they ate, probably.)

There are only two episodes left in the first season of "The Book of Boba Fett." Where the hell are murder teddies going to come in? It seemed in the last episode that Boba's flashbacks are finished, so it would likely have to be in the present day. That would mean ... what? Do Ewoks just travel for funsies? Did one get kidnapped? Will we go back to flashbacks and see Boba collect a bounty on one? No, because Fennec would be with him if she agreed about them being funny. An extra present from the Hutt twins? (Just kidding.) Will Black Krrsantan adopt a fuzzy friend? Is there an Ewok in ... shudder ... Garsa's place of business? Wait, maybe there's a musical murder teddy and they're going to be in the band with Max Rebo. Is there any way Morrison meant Jawas? They're funny. I do the voice all the time and people pretend to laugh.

Morrison has almost spilled things before, so it could happen. If this is a thing, we'll know sometime within the next week and a half. In the meantime, watch the murder teddies dance in the final scene from "Return of the Jedi." Yub Nub.