Could The Book Of Boba Fett Feature The Return Of Ewoks?
If you know "Star Wars" at all, you're familiar with the desert planet of Tatooine. It's hot and dry and full of sand. There are many creatures there, some of them fuzzy like Banthas. What there are not, however, are Ewoks. At least none that we've seen so far. Perhaps that will change, according to a comment from "The Book of Boba Fett" star Temuera Morrison.
Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter and Boba Fett second Fennec Shand, and Morrison took part in an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb (via CBR), where they answered questions in a quiz that tells you which "Star Wars" villain you really are. One of the questions was about which creature they would like to travel across the universe to steal. The choices were a Porg, a Tauntaun, an Ewok, an Anzellan (like Babu Frik), a Yoda species (like Grogu), and a Wookie. Ming-Na Wen chose a Yoda species, which is clearly the correct answer. Morrison said, "I'm gonna go with an Ewok. I like those Ewoks. They were great to work with. They were funny. They were funny." Wen agreed, "They were funny."
Murder Teddies on Tatooine?
Wait, what? Murder teddies on Tatooine? (Yes, they are murder teddies and you can't tell me differently. It's not just defense, all that killing. Where did they get that dress for Princess Leia when she hung out with them? Who did that dress come from? Someone they ate, probably.)
There are only two episodes left in the first season of "The Book of Boba Fett." Where the hell are murder teddies going to come in? It seemed in the last episode that Boba's flashbacks are finished, so it would likely have to be in the present day. That would mean ... what? Do Ewoks just travel for funsies? Did one get kidnapped? Will we go back to flashbacks and see Boba collect a bounty on one? No, because Fennec would be with him if she agreed about them being funny. An extra present from the Hutt twins? (Just kidding.) Will Black Krrsantan adopt a fuzzy friend? Is there an Ewok in ... shudder ... Garsa's place of business? Wait, maybe there's a musical murder teddy and they're going to be in the band with Max Rebo. Is there any way Morrison meant Jawas? They're funny. I do the voice all the time and people pretend to laugh.
Morrison has almost spilled things before, so it could happen. If this is a thing, we'll know sometime within the next week and a half. In the meantime, watch the murder teddies dance in the final scene from "Return of the Jedi." Yub Nub.