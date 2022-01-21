The Legend Of Vox Machina Voice Cast Includes David Tennant And Stephanie Beatriz

Critical Role is kicking off a new campaign by bringing their Dungeons and Dragons roleplay to life with "The Legend of Vox Machina." The new animated series from Prime Video is already set for a massive two seasons (totaling 28 episodes) that retell the tale of their immensely popular web series. Prepare to watch a ragtag gang of adventurous guns for hire engage in seriously chaotic hijinks. The unlikely heroes begin their journey in an effort to pay off their bar tab but end up on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark, magical forces.

Fans of the hit podcast were thrilled to learn that the original voice cast is reprising their roles (with the exception of Orion Acaba). But you know what makes every tabletop RPG just a little bit better? Growing the party! So joining the beloved original cast are an army of talented newcomers to the series — including some very familiar voices. The big-name guest actors are set to support the cast by taking over the many side characters of Vox Machina's story. Originally, these characters were played by the series creator, and the campaign DM, Matthew Mercer. But the cast collectively welcomed the opportunity to get new voices in the mix. Prime Video announced the full extended cast via YouTube, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series. You can check out the sneak peek below!