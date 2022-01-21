The Green Knight Composer Daniel Hart On Creating 'The Giant's Call' And 'Now I'm Ready, I'm Ready Now' [Interview]

Hearing "The Giant's Call" in the theater was quite a feeling. How'd you approach that scene?

It would've been early on in the process when I knew there were going to be giants in the film and that David wanted them to be like singing giants, because I remember thinking about it a lot from the beginning of the process. I thought about what that would sound like. The best thing that I could come up with is that they should sound like whales, like a pack of whales. I tried to make something that would feel like whales, but a little more human. I recorded myself singing in falsetto, and then I pitched it down and slowed it down. Because I thought since they're so big, their voices would be deeper, slower. It seemed to work.

The first piece of music that I wrote for it didn't work, or David didn't like it, but I did it again. I think the first thing I wrote was much more like a song, much more melodic. But then he asked me to do something a little less formed, a little more like they're bellowing into the air around them. I made that, and it was approved. We basically just recreated what I had done at home with a choir of seven women. We had these seven women singing these parts, these different giants parts. Then we put them through Varispeed [a program feature which manipulates audio], and got the sound.

Like you said, the first version didn't work for David, who wasn't happy with the movie in the beginning. How did him finding the movie, and the changes he made, impact your work?

He was not happy with it for a long time. And consequently, the music didn't feel right to him, and sometimes not to me either, just because the scenes weren't the right scenes. They weren't cut right or edited right or he hadn't gotten the take that he wanted when they were filming. There was a while when they were filming where he was really under the weather. And so, he felt like he hadn't been as 100% present as he wanted to be during filming.

It took a lot of rethinking and moving things around and editing and then reshooting some stuff to get the film into a shape that he wanted, and that happened a couple different times. And each time that happened, it required some new music. In some places, we could move around stuff that we already had recorded. But in a lot of those places, it just felt different. The scenes were cut differently. They had a different pace to them. And so, I had to make new music for those scenes. I feel like I wrote a score and a half, or a score and three-quarters.

What did you think of the early versions you saw?

I thought they were great. I thought it was an incredible film even before he changed things. It was a different film. It was a bit slower. I mean, no one's going to accuse "The Green Knight" of being too fast, but if you can imagine, it was even slower paced than the version that came out in theaters. There was less stuff explained. Like in the version that came out in theaters, I think it's fairly clear, hopefully, to the audience, that Gawain's mother is responsible for creating the Green Knight and for putting him through this test. But in the original, like in the poem and in the original version of the film, it's not so clear. It's a bit more of mystery where the Green Knight came from and why he's there.

Sarita Choudhury, who played Gawain's mother, what did her performance give you as a composer to respond to?

There was a line of hers. I think it's in the first scene with her where Gawain comes home and he's drunk, and she's like, "Where have you been?" and he says, "At mass," and she says, "All night?" and he says, "Yes, Mother," and then he kisses her and she's like, "Oh, you do smell like you've been at mass all night. What, have you been drinking the sacrament?" And she gave this performance, the original performance, it was so good. It just perfectly told you as the audience who she was and what her relationship to Gawain was. But there was noise that happened in that performance. So they had to re-record her voice, and it's like 90% the same as the original delivery. But sometimes I miss that a couple of the inflections of her voice in that original delivery because I heard it and loved it so much. I also just love that actor, Sarita Choudhury. She's...

Amazing.

Amazing in everything that she's ever done. So delightful. A delight to work with everybody, really. Sean Harris as the king, I'd only ever seen him in the "Mission: Impossible" movies as a villain. To see him as the king, what a performance.

How did you want to help set the tone and pace for the movie at the beginning?

Not with this film. When they finished filming and they started sending me the edit, the first section of the film that David was happy enough with to work on was the section with Saint Winifred in the middle of the film. So I started working from the middle. There wasn't much of a chance to ask how to set the tone from the beginning. And that stuff that I worked on in the middle did inform the beginning of the film. Like, there's this sort of jittery, stuttered recorder cluster. That is the first score that happens in the film, and that came from that middle section. I wrote it for that middle section, and we borrowed it, lifted it, and put it at the beginning because it worked so well.

But the first piece of music after that intro called "Christ Is Born Indeed," as Gawain drunkenly wanders through this brothel where he spent the night, that was one of the first pieces of music that I wrote for the film. It was a demo, like a recorder quartet and percussion demo that I had sent to David early on, before I had footage to work from, just an idea based on the script and based on visiting the set when they were filming. And he took that piece that I had written and laid it on top of that footage and felt like it worked really well. It was essentially unchanged from the first thing that I wrote. So I guess in that sense, the tone was set without even knowing what it would be. It surprisingly worked really well. It doesn't usually happen [like] that.