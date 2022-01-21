Joe Vs Carole Teaser: Remember Tiger King? It's Back, In Peacock Limited Series Form
Prepare to be exasperated, but not surprised: barely two years after the premiere of Netflix's "Tiger King," the story behind internet sensations Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is making a grand return. This time in the form of a scripted drama! Stop me if you've heard this one before, but "Joe vs Carole" centers on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding big cats for profit. When she attempts to shut down his operation, she inadvertently kickstarts a rivalry that threatens to expose her checkered past. And then things get a lot weirder.
By far the most intriguing aspect of this new retelling are the stars at its center, McKinnon and Mitchell, who are tasked with bringing these household names and very distinct characters to life in a brand new way. McKinnon — who needs no introduction — is best known for her comedic roots and will no doubt have plenty of material to mine from the woman whose very existence has become a meme. Then there's the matter of her co-star, John Cameron Mitchell, whose best known as the creator (and often performer) behind "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Not only does he have a talent for leaning into camp, he's also wholly capable of bringing depth to the larger-than-life personality of Joe Exotic. You can check out the duo in action below, in the first teaser for "Joe vs Carole."
JOE vs CAROLE Trailer
"The story you know was only half the tale," the "Joe vs Carole" teaser promises. Personally, everything I know about the saga of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin comes from memes, bizarre out-of-context images, and that very catchy TikTok song. But we're well past the point of avoiding these two internet sensations. Clearly, we're entering the era of the "Tiger King" extended universe because Peacock isn't the only streaming service cashing in on this dramatic tale. This particular version is based on the Wondery Podcast "Joe Exotic," which, as the teaser promises, goes beyond the first season of the Netflix show. Here's how Peacock describes the series:
Based on the Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic," hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
Set to premiere this March, the eight-episode series comes from writer and showrunner, Etan Frankel ("Shameless," "Animal Kingdom," "Friday Night Lights" with McKinnon executive producing. Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey are set to direct episodes of "Joes vs Carole," which also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, David Wenham. Speaking about the choice to cast McKinnon and Mitchell, Frankel said:
"We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles."
"Joe vs Carole" premieres on Peacock on March 3, 2022.