Joe Vs Carole Teaser: Remember Tiger King? It's Back, In Peacock Limited Series Form

Prepare to be exasperated, but not surprised: barely two years after the premiere of Netflix's "Tiger King," the story behind internet sensations Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is making a grand return. This time in the form of a scripted drama! Stop me if you've heard this one before, but "Joe vs Carole" centers on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding big cats for profit. When she attempts to shut down his operation, she inadvertently kickstarts a rivalry that threatens to expose her checkered past. And then things get a lot weirder.

By far the most intriguing aspect of this new retelling are the stars at its center, McKinnon and Mitchell, who are tasked with bringing these household names and very distinct characters to life in a brand new way. McKinnon — who needs no introduction — is best known for her comedic roots and will no doubt have plenty of material to mine from the woman whose very existence has become a meme. Then there's the matter of her co-star, John Cameron Mitchell, whose best known as the creator (and often performer) behind "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Not only does he have a talent for leaning into camp, he's also wholly capable of bringing depth to the larger-than-life personality of Joe Exotic. You can check out the duo in action below, in the first teaser for "Joe vs Carole."