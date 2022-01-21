The Morning Watch: Creating The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Farmstead, Seth Rogen Gets Spicy On Hot Ones & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Adam Savage finds out how the crew of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" moved an entire barn up to Canada for production. Next, Seth Rogen stops by "Hot Ones" to talk about the upcoming Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" and get all spicy with some of the hottest wings on the planet. And finally, watch Michael Keaton make his first appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.