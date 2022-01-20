Bye Bye Kitbag: Ridley Scott Very Wisely Renames His Napoleon Movie

When you hear the movie title "Kitbag," your first thought is probably not, "Oh, that's absolutely about Napoleon. How could it be anything else?" Fear not, friends. You can rest easy. The title for the upcoming Ridley Scott biopic about Napoleon Bonaparte will now be called "Napoleon," according to Deadline (via The Playlist).

If you were wondering what the hell a "Kitbag" is, the title comes from the saying, "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag." It's a little obscure, but whatever. It's a non-issue now. "Napoleon" makes much more sense, though the hashtag for social media is likely going to be #NapoleonMovie or something, because a search for #Napoleon brings up things like this on Twitter:

A petty potty...for when you can't make it to the heads. #Napoleon pic.twitter.com/ioA8lpsFlB — The Trafalgar Times (@TrafTimes) December 21, 2021

Ridley Scott will make this film about the French war hero and Emperor with star Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker," "You Were Never Really Here") who will play the titular role. The Apple Studios project recently had Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown, "Pieces of a Woman") take over the role of Joséphine de Beauharnais — the Empress of France and first wife and love of Napoleon — from Jodie Comer ("The Last Duel," "Free Guy").