Joshua Jackson To Star Opposite Lizzy Caplan In Fatal Attraction TV Series

Joshua Jackson has signed on as the male lead of "Fatal Attraction," according to THR. The Paramount+ series will reimagine the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller, and with Jackson's previously confirmed co-star Lizzy Caplan ("Castle Rock," "Masters of Sex") along for the ride, it's time for a new spin on this steamy, drama-filled saga. Just like the film, "Fatal Attraction" centers on Alex (Caplan) and Dan (Jackson) as they weather the consequences of a casual fling. Following their brief affair, Jackson's Dan will become the object of Alex's obsession, leading to an aggressive pursuit and deadly consequences.

Per Paramount, here's the logline for the series:

A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

"Fatal Attraction" comes from writer and showrunner Alexandra Cunningham ("Dirty John," "Rome"), from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes ("Perry Mason," "Dirty John"). The original story comes from the 1980 film "Diversion," by James Dearden, who eventually adapted it into his 1987 version of "Fatal Attraction." Hynes is set to executive produce the series, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.