Fatal Attraction TV Show Coming To Paramount+, Will Star Lizzy Caplan

"Fatal Attraction" is officially getting the small screen treatment, as the show has been ordered to series at Paramount+. What's more, Lizzy Caplan ("Castle Rock," "Masters of Sex") is set to star in the lead role as Alex. The character is described as someone "who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair."

The "Fatal Attraction" TV series was initially confirmed to be in development back in February 2021. Alexandra Cunningham ("Dirty John," "Chance") is set to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes ("Perry Mason"). Hynes will share a co-story credit with Cunningham. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are also on board as executive producers. Paramount+released a logline for the show, which reads as follows:

A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, had this to say about it: