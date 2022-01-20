Move Over, Tree Named For Leonardo DiCaprio, There's A New Celebrity-Named Living Organism Around

Leonardo DiCaprio already has his ecological accolades. He's a beloved climate advocate, he's produced many a nature documentary in an effort to spread the word, and he's even had a tree named for him in all of his activist glory. But he isn't the only actor who has a living organism named after him, okay? He's not that special. Jeff Daniels — yes, you read that right — now has a parasitic worm named after him, so take that, Leo.

Now that I have your attention, the details: According to Variety, scientists at the University of California, Riverside discovered a new and rare species of worm that attacks and kills tarantulas — and because Daniels' "Arachnophobia" character took on a flocks of deadly spiders back in 1990, the researchers officially named the new worm "Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi." Yes, that's its literal scientific name now.

Believe it or not, there are a whopping 25,000 species of these types of nematodes — a fancy word for worms — but Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi is only the second type ever to be found that infects tarantulas, according to UC Riverside. One of the program's parasitologists, Adler Dillman — the leader of the team that made the Jeff worm discovery — made sure to add why specifically Daniels' character resonated in their name search. In Arachnophobia, he is a "spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are."

In true Daniels fashion — maybe it's just me, but it was no surprise to me that he had made a statement — the actor had a few things to say about the unconventional honor.