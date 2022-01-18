Archive 81 Season 2 Is Part Of The Plan, But It's Not Confirmed Yet

Spoilers for "Archive 81" season 1 ahead.

Since its debut on January 14, Netflix's horror thriller series "Archive 81" has been the talk of social media. It's engineered to generate questions: The TV adaptation of the podcast concerns itself with a long lost occult film, a California apartment building with history and secrets, a comet, ritual sacrifice, and portals. Those who have binged the show over the holiday weekend may be champing at the bit for more, and we're here to tell you to keep those fingers crossed.

Writer-executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine acts as showrunner for "Archive 81," which centers on archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a vaguely ominous gig restoring a collection of damaged videotape footage from 1994. As he painstakingly reconstructs the video, he tumbles into the world of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) as she investigates a dangerous cult. As Dan goes further down the rabbit hole, he sees his chance to save her from her fate, and possibly redeem himself following a decades-old tragedy that continues to haunt him. /Film's Chris Evangelista observed that "there's a sort of spooky charm to be had in the series' devotion to piecing together paraphernalia and trying to find some sanity buried beneath madness."

Sonnenshine spoke to Entertainment Weekly and while the "The Boys" writer didn't confirm anything official coming around the bend, she does talk about the end of Season 1 (yes, she confirms, Dan really is stuck in the mid-'90s) and teases that there's plenty more where that came from. Asked if there will be a Season 2, Sonnenfield replies:

"I hope so, but I actually have no idea. But I hope so. It was always meant to keep going. We are always thinking about season 2."