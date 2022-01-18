Simon Pegg Would Like To Play His World's End Character Again, But Probably Won't [Exclusive]

Even though Pegg kind of has a whole pitch laid out, the odds of this happening are slim. It seems likely that Wright and Pegg could generate interest for the project, if they wanted to, but the fact of the matter is they simply don't want to revisit the past. Beyond that, they also don't want to spoil the magic of the original in the process.

"You don't want to spoil them retroactively. You don't want to kind of... Sometimes you add to something, and it ends up damaging the original. Even something like 'Jaws,' which is an unassailable masterpiece, you can't help but mention 'Jaws 4' [The Revenge] in the same breath. And it's just slightly diminishing."

This is also why we likely won't see "Hot Fuzz 2" even though, as Pegg says, "Hot Fuzz is an origin story," which is why "the title is at the end of the movie." As much as I would love to see a "Hot Fuzz" sequel, I see his point. Comedy sequels are especially difficult to nail and, in an era of Hollywood dominated by sequels and reboots, it's hard not to respect the fact that Pegg and Wright are happy to let these movies just exist.

