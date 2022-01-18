The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To The Matrix Resurrections, Kevin From The Office Rates Chili & More

In this, edition, see what the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew think about the movie magic created for "The Matrix Resurrections." Plus, watch as "The Office" co-star Brian Baumgartner, who played the lovable, oafish Kevin Malone, rates a variety of chili recipes. And finally, watch a vintage stand-up set from the late Bob Saget back in the early 1980s, years before he became America's dad on "Full House."