The Morning Watch: Creating The Magic Of WandaVision, Peacemaker Premiere Easter Eggs & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a look at the visual effects created by Industrial Light & Magic to bring one of the final sequences from Marvel's "WandaVision" series to life. Plus, take a look at all the Easter eggs and DC Comics references you might have missed in the first three episodes of James Gunn's "Peacemaker" TV series. And finally, watch a vintage stand-up set from the one and only Jim Carrey, featuring some of his signature physical comedy and impersonations.
Behind the Magic of Marvel's WandaVision
First up, Industrial Light & Magic has revealed the compositing work that went into creating one of the climactic moments from Marvel's "WandaVison" series. If you haven't seen the show yet, then you'll want to steer clear of this featurette, because it's a major spoiler for the end of the series. Otherwise, it's incredible to see how Vision is brought to life along with the world that Wanda Maximoff has created for them to live in.
Peacemaker Premiere Easter Eggs
Next, HBO Max has the first three episodes of "Peacemaker" available to stream right now. In addition to picking up where "The Suicide Squad" left John Cena's morally questionable character, there are plenty of references to DC Comics, as noticed by the folks at ScreenCrush. But you might be a little more interested in the appearance of a certain Wayne Enterprises logo, as well as what seems to be a sneaky nod to "The Flash" series on The CW.
Jim Carrey in An Evening at The Improv
Finally, Jim Carrey has been known as the man with the rubber face since early in his career, and you can get a better understanding of why in this throwback stand-up set that the comedian performed long before he was famous. In this set from "An Evening at The Improv," you can see Carrey bending his limbs in surprising ways, doing his impression of Sammy Davis Jr., and generally being quite animated.