These Exclusive Moonfall Posters Make It Very Clear That The Moon Is Falling

Let's do this, shall we? Here we go. Put on your "I Heart Moonfall" shirts and look at these posters.

First up, here's Patrick Wilson as Brian Harper, a disgraced astronaut who gets called back to duty when – you guessed it – the freakin' Moon starts to fall. Watch out, Patrick! Er, I mean Brian. Brian Harper. Sorry.

Next, here's Halle Berry as Jo Fowler. She's a former astronaut, too. But while poor old Brian Harper ended his space career in disgrace, Jo has moved up in the world to become a high-level NASA employee. That's good news! Or it would be good news if the damn Moon wasn't falling. Jobs don't matter when the Moon falls, gang. Although the way things are going here in the real world, I'm pretty sure we'd all be expected to report to work even if the Moon really were falling.

Finally, we have John Bradley as K.C. Houseman, a conspiracy theorist who knows what's going on with the Moon before anyone else. Emmerich has a habit of throwing conspiracy theorists who turn out to be right into his movies – think of Randy Quaid in "Independence Day," or Woody Harrelson in "2012."

Can Brian, Jo, and John team up and save the world from the Moon? We won't know for sure until "Moonfall" hits theaters on February 4, 2022. Until then, please stay safe and watch out for the Moon. Because it's falling.