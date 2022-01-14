Star Wars Bits: Temuera Morrison As Captain Rex? The Book Of Boba Fett, Regal Robot, Hot Toys, And More!

Recently, Temuera Morrison was asked by the Washington Post about appearing in other "Star Wars" Disney+ shows, like the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, to which the actor answered:

"Well, there are people — I'm thinking of Captain Rex for one. He looks a little like me. There's Commander Cody. What happened to those guys? There's all those clone armies. That could be something fresh and new and exciting."

Only time will tell if Morrison will portray Rex, Cody, or other clones — like the Clone Force 99 crew from "The Bad Batch" — in live action, but it feels like an inevitability. Rex is very close to Ahsoka Tano, who's set to receive her own Disney+ series, and Cody could absolutely appear in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." If he does, it would be the first time Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Temuera Morrison shared the screen since 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."