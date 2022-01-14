Cool Stuff: You Can Own The Fear Street Trilogy Masks This Halloween

Each of the masks are incredibly off-putting in their own way, and that's what makes them great. Throw on a couple of color changing lights (or LED strips if you're a TikTok teen) and you could recreate the Skull Mask kills from the first movie. Or maybe you want to unnerve your loved ones? Display the Billy Barker mask prominently and refuse to answer any questions. Or, if you're looking to get both strange and intricate this Halloween, throw on that Nightwing mask and blast "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas everywhere you go. The options are endless.

Unfortunately, there's no way to get your hands on them yet. According to Bloody Disgusting, the masks should be available around Halloween 2022, so you'll just set some reminders (or sign up for their email list) and pray that the Halloween gods smile upon you. Trick or Treat Studio is no stranger when it comes to selling R.L. Stine-related masks, and considering that all of their Goosebumps masks are either sold out or no longer available in their store anymore tells you that the competition might be fierce. In terms of horror merch, I'd rate this alongside A24's spooky streetwear collab with Online Ceramics. Hell, I'm still trying to find a pristine pair of the "Hereditary" sweatpants that are less than $200 (if you have the hook up, let me know).

Limited edition merch will break your heart every time, but it's so damn cool.