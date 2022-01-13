Watch The Gorgeous Opening Scene Of Mamoru Hosoda's Belle

The opening scene, which gives us our first listen of the English dub version of the movie's central song, introduces us to a virtual world of five billion people in the fictional app "U." It allows you to create an entire new life for yourself. It's a story we've seen before, but this opening is so beautiful that I've been officially sucked in. I cannot wait to see the whole film! Belle is riding a whale for her concert! Riding a whale!

GKIDS Films

"Belle" is an official selection of the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival and the 2021 New York Film Festival. The English-speaking cast includes Kylie McNeill as Suzu/Belle, Paul Castro Jr. as Dragon, Chace Crawford as Justin, Jessica DiCicco as Hiro, Brandon Engman as Kamishin, Manny Jacinto as Shinobu, Hunter Schafer as Ruka, and Cristina Vee Valenzuela as Peggie Sue. Additional voice actors include SungWon Cho (ProZD), Xanthe Huynh, LilyPichu, Zeno Robinson, Stephanie Sheh, Michael Sinterniklaas, and Laura Stahl. "Belle" is the third-highest grossing Japanese film in 2021.

Here is the official synopsis for "Belle:"