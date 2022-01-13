Temuera Morrison Would Love To Play The Other Clones In Live-Action

In the interview, Morrison wouldn't talk about where we might see Boba Fett show up outside of the other "Star Wars" series. We've getting "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," either of which would make sense. That said, Boba Fett isn't the only one with Temuera Morrison's face. There are clones all over the place, and really, who else are you going to cast? Morrison said of the possibilities:

"Well, there are people — I'm thinking of Captain Rex for one. He looks a little like me. There's Commander Cody. What happened to those guys? There's all those clone armies ... That could be something fresh and new and exciting."

Captain Rex? Could we really see him as Captain Rex? I don't know about you all, but I need this to happen. At least while we're staying well within the boundaries of the very small part of the galaxy that involves the characters we're already familiar with. That said, even once we stray away from what we know (and we really, really should), there is no reason to assume that one or even several of the other clones could show up in other parts of the vast galaxy. Vast, meaning it would be great to explore some other part of it where everyone isn't related to everyone else.

Whatever they decide to do, any appearance by Temuera Morrison would be wonderful, and if you can manage Captain Rex? Well, that would be pfassk-ing great!