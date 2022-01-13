Dune Featurette: Denis Villeneuve Reveals The Challenges Of Adapting Frank Herbert's World

The Warner Bros. Pictures film "Dune" is out right now on Blu-ray, and today there is a new featurette from Collider that goes into how director Denis Villeneuve created his version of the world of Frank Herbert's sci-fi book series. The film is the first half of the 1965 book "Dune," which is the first book in the series.

In the video, Villeneuve says:

"Dune took years to be made because it was a challenge to respect the spirit of Frank Herbert´s book and bring it to the big screen ... maybe the most important thing of all, I wanted the design to be inspired by nature. The light, the wind, the dust feel that these were natural environments ... In the past I've shot in Jordan, and I remember 10 years ago, saying to myself, wow, if ever the day I make a movie like 'Dune,' that's where I'm coming."

It's such a specific look, the deserts of Jordan where Arrakis parts of the film were shot. It's stunning and brutal, and fits one's imagination in terms of what Herbert's Arrakis would have looked like. Greig Fraser, the director of photography on the film, added that, "From a color perspective, Denis wanted Arrakis to be harsh and desolate."