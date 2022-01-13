West Side Story History Lessons From Music Producer David Newman [Interview]

The complexity of "West Side Story," as you mentioned, is that it means so many different things to people. How do you take into account varying expectations?

Well, this is the point, is that we didn't want to remake it, reimagine it, re-orchestrate it, update it in terms of the music. It would've been a huge mistake, in my opinion, to do that. So yes, we did do a different arrangement of "Somewhere," but there's an intellectual precedent for that because in the Broadway show — "Somewhere" and "Maria” are probably the most covered well-known songs from "West Side Story," I would say. "Somewhere" in the Broadway show, is in the middle of the ballet sung by a woman offstage. It's a disembodied voice while Maria and Tony dance and do Jerome Robin's choreography. In the movie, it's Tony and Maria singing a duet. It's completely different in the movie than what it does in the theater. So we felt, "Okay, this is part of the script" and everything. We messed around a little bit. Steven wanted Rita to do it a cappella with no accompaniment at all, but then I made an arrangement.

We kicked it around a bit and we landed where we landed. So, she does the beginning of it with very little accompaniment and then the orchestra comes in as it is orchestrated in the Broadway show. And then she does the last note a cappella again by herself. It had an arc where it builds a little bit in the middle and then builds to the end and then it fades away. And it's the same arc as the song. It's not a different song, it's just a different way of setting it.

Every other thing that we did, with the exception of one or two things, was pulled from something that already existed. There is a perception out there, and the more people I talk to, the more I hear, "Why are you doing this? Why remake this?" When you sit down and see the movie, you understand. It's hard to explain, but I think part of the success of that work is that the music is the music. It's the 1957 Bernstein score to the show, "West Side Story." Even though we had to do a few things here and there, it's still all that. Whatever we did, we tried to smooth out, hide, not let the audience know there was something weird going on. It's the opposite of what you normally would do to update a musical.

So my father did all the Rodgers and Hammerstein music at Fox. My father was Alfred Newman, he was the music director at Fox for 20 years. He wrote the Fox logo that goes in front of "Star Wars." All those musicals were greatly re-orchestrated. The '61 movie, "West Side Story," was as well, but it was done by Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal, who orchestrated the original. So we didn't use much of the movie, but we were able to because it's authentic and original, because the guys that did it were the guys that did the show. The north star was the Broadway show. That's where we kept coming back to.

Whatever Spielberg needed, it was our job to give it to him. We did a lot of pre-recording so they could dance to it. And then they'd go and edit and they add something or cut something. It's not an arrangement, it's not an orchestration, it's just a kind of unique thing. And it turned out for me, I would never do anything else besides "West Side Story” like this, ever. It just wouldn't be in my wheelhouse. But this is my wheelhouse because I know it so well. I know where to go to look. If I have to sort of interpolate something, I can kind of channel Bernstein a bit. And there's a lot of people weighing in on it, anyway, so you have to show it to a lot of people and it clarifies what's going to work and not work.

Sondheim famously wasn't fond of "I Feel Pretty," so what was it like working on a song he himself didn't feel good about?

Well, they toyed with not putting "I Feel Pretty" in the movie. You have to put it in. The thing about movies is you can say, "Yeah, let's do this." And then at some point you just realize that you're not totally in charge of the movie, the movie's kind of in charge of itself. It needs what it needs. It needs "I Feel Pretty," it needs it for a breath wherever you place it.

In the Broadway show, "I Feel Pretty" opens the second act. So the end of the first act is the rumble and the death of Riff and Bernardo. And the beginning of Act Two is "I Feel Pretty." Well, guess why it's there? It's there for relief. Also, "Krupke" is in Act Two of the Broadway show. Again, it's so intense, the first act, it just structurally needs it. And that's why they put the ballet in because it's so short, the second act. When you get all the way to the rumble in the movie, you're almost done with the movie.

I guess they could have cut "I Feel Pretty." Yeah, I know Sondheim doesn't like a lot of it. Sondheim was the young person involved in this at the time. Bernstein and Robbins and Arthur Lawrence were just huge in New York. Can you imagine how intimidating that must be? Sondheim is a genius. I loved Sondheim. I'm so glad he got to live in that environment. I'm sure that affected him for the rest of his life, being around those people, and all the fantastic stuff he did in his life. I put his stuff up there with anything. I think "West Side Story" is sort of a one off, but the Sondheim, you can study it, and it gives you back so much. He was a young person then, and I don't think he was totally into it.

I think Bernstein wrote "Maria, Maria, I just met a girl named Maria." So he had to use that, I think. I know that Sondheim wanted initially the men and the women to sing in "America," which is what they eventually did in the movie. And of course, we did as well. That was a fix that Sondheim liked about the movie.

Did you have many interactions with Sondheim?

My brother Tom was very close with Sondheim. My brother, Thomas Newman, who's a great film composer. He's been nominated 13 times. I think I met him once. I met Jonathan Tunick [who orchestrated Sondheim's work] a few times. Sondheim really was more focused on the vocals and the screenplay in this. He really wasn't all that involved in the music, in my part of the music. Obviously, he was with the vocals. That's another thing I love. I love how well the harmony in "America" starts. Also, in "I Feel Pretty," I love all of the three part harmony, which I've never heard. Even on Broadway, they can't do it. It's awesome. I love that. I would really miss "I Feel Pretty" if it wasn't there.