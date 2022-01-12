Superhero Bits: Gamora In Guardians 3, Ben Affleck Daredevil Rumors & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Eternals" arrives on Disney+
More of Ben Affleck as Daredevil??
A glimpse at Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
The Ninja Turtles may be coming to "Fortnite."
John Romita Jr. Returns to Spider-Man
The legendary John Romita Jr. returns to 'Amazing Spider-Man'! 🕸 April 2022 pic.twitter.com/iW3qJZ4FnO— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 11, 2022
John Romita Jr. is the son of John Romita Sr., who was one of the greatest comic book artists the world has ever known. As the saying goes, like father like son. And that's good news for "Spider-Man" fans as Marvel has revealed (see above tweet) that Romita is returning to the book a little later this year. This might be enough to get certain fans to jump back on board even if they've fallen off with the title in recent years. Be on the lookout.
Avengers Tech-On Figures
Tamashii Nations has released a line of "Avengers Tech-On" figures based on the Marvel Comics title of the same name. As we can see in the above Instagram post, the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, and others have been given tech-heavy upgrades in these stylish figures. Those interested in potentially picking up one or some of these figures can learn more by clicking here.
Is Fortnite Bringing In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
"Fortnite" is one of the biggest games on the planet and it is no stranger to big crossover events with pop culture. Many Marvel characters and DC characters have come to the game over the years. Now, as revealed an a recent episode of the "XboxEra Podcast," it seems the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" will be making their way to the game in the future thanks to a new deal between Paramount and Epic Games.
Co-host Nick Baker states in the episode that "Paramount has signed a deal with Epic to bring properties to 'Fortnite.'" And he goes on to say that the heroes in a half-shell are expected to be among those properties coming to the game. So be on the lookout for official announcements on that front.
Eternals Action Spot
The day has arrived, Marvel fans as "Eternals" has debuted on Disney+. The movie, which was met with wildly mixed reviews, has made its streaming debut which may allow for a re-evaluation of director Chloe Zhao's contribution to the MCU. In honor of the movie dropping on the service, a new spot (seen above) has been released online that provides a little overview of what to expect. Go forth and stream, people.
Rumor: Was Ben Affleck Approached To Reprise His Daredevil Role?
What's the time? It's rumor time! This is one that we have to take with a might big grain of salt, but it also kind of makes sense given that Marvel Studios is doubling down on the whole multiverse thing in a big bad way.
For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but i'm not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm
— BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022
Keep in mind I heard this back in October/November so anything could've happened since then. I haven't heard any updates though.
— BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022
As we can see there, the Big Screen Leaks Twitter account claims that none other than Ben Affleck was approached to reprise his role as Daredevil for a cameo appearance, and the account went on to confirm that this would be for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, this seems like something that Marvel might ask for, but would Affleck do it? Probably not. The actor/director has made it quite clear he's done with Batman and seems to be done with the superhero thing altogether. So don't count on this happening, but it's interesting to ponder.
WandaVision Scarlet Witch Pop! Figure
Become more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme with our all-new Exclusive Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark @OriginalFunko Pop! Vinyl Figure! Pre-order yours right here. https://t.co/mwhPvNHEGF pic.twitter.com/eHcg47utMk— Entertainment Earth (@EntEarth) January 12, 2022
A full year after the show made its debut on Disney+, the folks at Funko, via Entertainment Earth, have revealed a new "WandaVision" Pop! figure for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. This one is reminiscent of her final form, shall we say, from the show and, as we can see in the tweet, it even glows in the dark! Neat. The figure is available for pre-order now, retails for $14.99, and is set to be released in June. Those interested in pre-ordering can do so by clicking here.
Zoe Saldana Shares Look at Gamora In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is currently in production and, as is often the case with big MCU movies, things are being kept tightly under wraps. Be that as it may, Zoe Saldana has shared our first glimpse at Gamora in the upcoming sequel via some behind-the-scenes images from her Instagram. Only one of the pictures has her in the makeup and, well, she looks like Gamora. No big changes there, which seems to fit into the whole "if it ain't broke don't fix it" folder. We'll have to wait until next year to actually see how the character evolves though.
Marvel Gets In On the Wordle Craze
January 12, 2022
Anyone who has any presence on social media has likely noticed a lot of people talking about "Wordle," a wildly popular game about words. I myself have not played it so I can't offer too much context, but it has taken over my Twitter timeline in a big way. Well, the folks at Marvel, specifically the Marvel Unlimted account, decided to have some fun with the craze. The above post sees a famous moment from the comics between Bucky and cap, with a "Wordle" puzzle taking the place of the actual word bubbles. Well played, Marvel social media team.