Superhero Bits: Gamora In Guardians 3, Ben Affleck Daredevil Rumors & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! This is one that we have to take with a might big grain of salt, but it also kind of makes sense given that Marvel Studios is doubling down on the whole multiverse thing in a big bad way.

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but i'm not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

Keep in mind I heard this back in October/November so anything could've happened since then. I haven't heard any updates though. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

As we can see there, the Big Screen Leaks Twitter account claims that none other than Ben Affleck was approached to reprise his role as Daredevil for a cameo appearance, and the account went on to confirm that this would be for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, this seems like something that Marvel might ask for, but would Affleck do it? Probably not. The actor/director has made it quite clear he's done with Batman and seems to be done with the superhero thing altogether. So don't count on this happening, but it's interesting to ponder.