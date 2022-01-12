Domhnall Gleeson Joins Steve Carell In FX's The Patient
Domhnall Gleeson (the "Harry Potter" franchise, the "Star Wars" franchise) is set to star in the upcoming limited series "The Patient" on FX, according to Variety. He'll join Steve Carell in the project. The premise is quite the thing. In the series, psychotherapist (Carell) is held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) who wants help with his urge to kill. "But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity," the description reads.
Yikes! Yes, of course I'll be watching. This premise is too good for someone who gets really sucked up into true crime stuff to pass up. Not only that, but casting Domhnall Gleeson as a serial killer will be a huge departure from the last thing I watched him in, "Frank of Ireland." If you haven't had the pleasure of watching the single season of that series on Amazon Prime, you must. It's very weird and extremely entertaining, and he co-wrote and co-produced with his brother Brian Gleeson and Michael Moloney. His father Brendan Gleeson also appeared in the series.
Serial Killer as Kidnapper and Patient
Gleeson is set to appear in the HBO series "White House Plumbers" about the people behind the Watergate affair during the Presidency of Richard Nixon. If you're doing a Domhnall Gleeson marathon, you can find him as General Hux in the "Star Wars" sequels, and as Bill Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, based on a book series that no one wrote. Ahem. You should also check out "Ex-Machina" if you haven't seen it yet, where he stars alongside Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac.
Steve Carell is, of course, known for his work as Michael Scott in "The Office," which is streaming superfan episodes on Peacock. He recently appeared on two seasons of the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," and the classic film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," which I just know you quote all the time.
The cast of "The Patient" includes Linda Edmond, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds. Chris Long will be an executive producer as well as directing the first two episodes of the upcoming series. Other directors include Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton. Also executive producing are Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. "The Patient" will have 10 episodes.
