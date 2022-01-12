Domhnall Gleeson Joins Steve Carell In FX's The Patient

Gleeson is set to appear in the HBO series "White House Plumbers" about the people behind the Watergate affair during the Presidency of Richard Nixon. If you're doing a Domhnall Gleeson marathon, you can find him as General Hux in the "Star Wars" sequels, and as Bill Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, based on a book series that no one wrote. Ahem. You should also check out "Ex-Machina" if you haven't seen it yet, where he stars alongside Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac.

Steve Carell is, of course, known for his work as Michael Scott in "The Office," which is streaming superfan episodes on Peacock. He recently appeared on two seasons of the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," and the classic film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," which I just know you quote all the time.

The cast of "The Patient" includes Linda Edmond, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds. Chris Long will be an executive producer as well as directing the first two episodes of the upcoming series. Other directors include Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton. Also executive producing are Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. "The Patient" will have 10 episodes.

What do you think of the premise of "The Patient" and Domhnall Gleeson's casting? Let us know @slashfilm.