The Office Season 4 Now Has Extended Superfan Episodes On Peacock

Not only do we have more superfan fun, and likely other seasons on the way to get us through whatever the hell comes next in the pandemic (please let it be dinosaurs in little hats), but we have a season 4 cold open clip where Michael Scott has a bit of a toilet issue. We've all dropped our phone in the toilet, and oh man, does that suck. However, I doubt any of us could have come up with the "solution" that Michael does.

In case you are one of the few people who haven't rewatched the series in a while, let's just say that this clip will remind you of why you loved it in the first place. Michael not only drops his cell phone in, but also his bluetooth, his wallet, his whitestrips, his tip calculator (which you don't need if you have a cellphone, Michael), and his candy corns. I ... I just ... why are you eating candy corns, Michael? I understand why Dwight would fish them out for him more than I understand why anyone would put such an abomination in their mouths. The toilet is where they belong! Fight me! Those candy corn Oreos can go in there as well. Rant over until October.

Just watch the clip. I promise that it will improve your day immensely. Happy New Year, enjoy the "Office" goodies and for Jack Skellington's sake, stop eating candy corns!