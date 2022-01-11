Studio 666 Trailer: Making An Album Is Hell

Rock 'n roll has long been friendly to the occult. It's a relationship whose lore stretches all the way back to blues pioneer Robert Johnson's fabled crossroads deal with the devil in exchange for musical mastery, and the entire heavy metal genre is infused with it (don't even get me started on Black Sabbath). You can't listen to an album like Pink Floyd's "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn" and tell me with a straight face that rock musicians aren't intensely spiritual.

The demonic-rock connection continues onscreen; in 2015, "Deathgasm" followed two feckless teens who accidentally invoke a demon through a metal record, followed by a more serious, grim turn towards the devilish in Jonas Åkerlund's thriller "Lords of Chaos" in 2018. Just two years later, Marc Meyers' comedy-horror "We Summon the Darkness" saw Satanic cultists dispatching victims around a heavy metal show. For rock musicians, inspiration can come from sex and drugs, as always, but as Art Weingartner says in "The Burbs," "Satan is good. Satan is our pal."

If there's anyone who understands this dynamic, it's Dave Grohl. Grohl is the former drummer for Nirvana and has been the lead singer and guitarist for Foo Fighters since 1994, churning out hit after headbanging hit for decades. He's even played Satan himself in "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny" back in 2006. Ten studio albums, ten EPs, and a ton of chart-topping singles put incredible pressure on the group to keep making bangers, a fear Grohl exploits in "Studio 666," a comedy-horror feature that looks like "The Shining" with amps and casual cannibalism. Based on Grohl's story and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, "Studio 666" is directed by BJ McDonnell ("Slayer: The Repentless Killogy") and stars the band, Jenna Ortega, Will Forte, and Jeff Garlin. We've got a trailer of the movie ready for your eyes and ears.