Cobra Kai Deleted Scene Reveals A Lost Moment Between Samantha And Hawk [Exclusive]

"Cobra Kai" season 4 is out now on Netflix, but if you want to relive season 3 with extra goodies, you can pick up the DVD today, January 11, 2022. Even cooler? You can check out an exclusive deleted scene right this very moment. /Film has the scene below which features Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) confronting Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and telling him what's coming down the pipe for him and the rest of Cobra Kai. The very best part about it is Demetri's (Gianni DeCenzo) face as he watches former friend Hawk be all ... Hawk-y.

There is some very salty language here, so maybe keep this in your earphones if you're at work. The DVD isn't rated, just FYI. If you're a fan of the show, you know that the West Valley High School has split into two groups in season 3: Miyagi-Do versus Cobra Kai. Having watched season 4 several times now (yes, I'm a huge fan), I have to say, it's fun to watch what led to Sam and Hawk being where they are now in the series.