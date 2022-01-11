Cobra Kai Deleted Scene Reveals A Lost Moment Between Samantha And Hawk [Exclusive]
"Cobra Kai" season 4 is out now on Netflix, but if you want to relive season 3 with extra goodies, you can pick up the DVD today, January 11, 2022. Even cooler? You can check out an exclusive deleted scene right this very moment. /Film has the scene below which features Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) confronting Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and telling him what's coming down the pipe for him and the rest of Cobra Kai. The very best part about it is Demetri's (Gianni DeCenzo) face as he watches former friend Hawk be all ... Hawk-y.
There is some very salty language here, so maybe keep this in your earphones if you're at work. The DVD isn't rated, just FYI. If you're a fan of the show, you know that the West Valley High School has split into two groups in season 3: Miyagi-Do versus Cobra Kai. Having watched season 4 several times now (yes, I'm a huge fan), I have to say, it's fun to watch what led to Sam and Hawk being where they are now in the series.
Ooh, Sam, That's Not a Nice Word
The DVD for "Cobra Kai" season 3 features deleted scenes, a blooper reel, and 1.78:1 Anamorphic Widescreen with English 5.1 Dolby Digital as well as subtitles in English and English SDH. The runtime is approximately 326 minutes, so you have a lot of karate goodness to watch. Here is the info for the Netflix series based on the "Karate Kid" franchise created by Robert Mark Kamen:
"Cobra Kai" takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.
"Cobra Kai" season 3 stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, and Martin Kove.